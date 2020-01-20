WINDSOR -- A Windsor foodbank was forced to close Monday after food and tools were stolen during a break-in.

The Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships posted several videos Monday of the incident at their building, including the Kids First Food Bank.

The Facebook post says “they cleared out a ton of food” and maintenance tools when the building at 900 Howard Ave. was broken into.

The time on the surveillance video indicates it took place early Saturday morning.

Windsor police say they are investigating.

The organization posted the videos “in hopes that someone can help us identify the people who would rob a charitable organization.”