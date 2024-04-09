Recycle eclipse glasses at Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary

As the total solar eclipse crossed over Windsor-Essex, hundreds of people gathered at the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Kingsville – taking in the phenomenon through the recommended glasses.

“It was actually pretty spectacular,” said Tom Coke, executive director of the sanctuary.

In the aftermath, true to the foundation’s mission of conservation, the sanctuary started collecting those eclipse glasses to give them a second life – and keep them out of the trash.

“[Monday] was the eclipse day everyone was excited to get these glasses, but there's lots of people in the world that don't have the means or don't have the ways to enjoy future eclipses,” Coke said.

The Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary serves as a local collection hub for stateside non-profit Astronomers Without Borders (AWB), which has been recycling solar shades since 2008.

According to their website, AWB collected hundreds of thousands of pairs after the 2017 eclipse.

The seven years since saw pairs distributed to schools in the path of eclipses in South America, Africa, and Asia.

AWB partnered with businesses across the U.S. and Canada, like Jack Miner, making them hubs for collection.

“We did our research on it and saw there actually aren't any other sites west of Toronto that offer offered this service,” Coke said. “It made sense for us.”

Those interested in donating a pair have the option to take them into any branch of the Essex County Library – or directly to the sanctuary.

Had you been there on eclipse day, Coke said you would’ve noted how the geese reacted to totality – when the moon completely blocked out the sun.

“You see them in unison, as a unit, literally 40 geese swim out of the water, basically going to bed,” Coke recalled. “They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s dark all of the sudden. It’s time for bed.’”

“They're going into the middle of the field to basically sleep and then they see the sun coming out and they stop, turn right around again in a unit and head back towards the water. They didn't miss a beat,” he said.

To see the geese at the sanctuary, Coke recommended checking out some of the events they have planned through the spring.

You can find out what’s going on at the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary’s website.