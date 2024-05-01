Gunshots investigated in east Windsor

Windsor police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in east Windsor.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Westcott Road and Tecumseh Road East on Tuesday just after 11 p.m.

At the scene, officers located shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or damage were reported because of this incident.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.