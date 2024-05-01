WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Gunshots investigated in east Windsor

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in east Windsor.

    Officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Westcott Road and Tecumseh Road East on Tuesday just after 11 p.m.

    At the scene, officers located shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or damage were reported because of this incident.

    Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 30.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News