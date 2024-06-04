WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue reopens after fire

    Fire at the Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Fire at the Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    An early morning fire turned into an inconvenience for shoppers when they showed up to the Real Canadian Superstore Tuesday morning.

    Shopper Brett Hedges was surprised it was closed. The store reopened just before noon.

    “I pulled in to get some cupcakes for my son’s first birthday. Guess I might have to check out another location,” Hedges said.

    The Dougall Avenue location was closed as Windsor Fire and Rescue crews aired out the building. The cardboard compactor caught fire at the back of the store early Tuesday morning according to officials.

    There were no injuries and crews were airing out the building as of 9:30 a.m. The economic impact is unknown as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit arrived to assess any damage to the retail food store’s inventory.

    A store official tells CTV News they were able to reopen after the health unit inspection.

    More details to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News