Kingsville Music Festival suspended for 2025

    The Board of Directors of the Kingsville Music Society is announcing the suspension of the annual Kingsville Music Festival for 2025.

    The board issued an official statement on Thursday.

    “Since its inception in 2014, the Kingsville Music Festival has been a cornerstone of our community, fostering joy, creativity, and connection,” said the statement. “However, we have encountered significant challenges in securing the necessary community support and financial resources to continue this beloved tradition.

    The board extended their gratitude to all the artists, volunteers, sponsors and attendees who have contributed to the festival's success over the years.

    The group said they remain hopeful that future opportunities may arise to revive this celebration of Canadian arts and culture in the future.

    In the interim, the Kingsville Music Society will redirect its efforts towards the MAY (Music and Arts for Youth) Fund, which presents scholarships and nurtures artistic talent in the community.

