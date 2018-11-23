

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Overdose Prevention Society is hosting a rally to gain and to show community support for an unsanctioned overdose prevention site in Windsor.

The rally took place outside City Hall located at 350 City Hall Square at noon on Friday . We will have a fully stocked and operational tent set up on location.

Within the last two weeks, Windsor has lost at least four people to suspected drug overdoses.

The society says they can't wait a year for a potential SIS. They say there must be action now to ensure the most vulnerable people in the community have a location where they can be monitored for signs of an overdose.



The Windsor Overdose Prevention Society is comprised of former/active drug users, harm reduction workers, healthcare professionals, community members, researchers, and students.