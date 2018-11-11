

Windsor police say a number of drug overdoses this weekend have led to four deaths in a 24 hour span.

Police had previously reported five deaths, but on Monday issued an update saying it was actaully four.

Police are pointing to fentanyl as a source of some of the overdoses.

Windsor officers helped paramedics with several overdoses this weekend but an exact number is not known.

Autopsies will be completed to determine causes of death.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more concentrated than morphine, making it difficult for people to know just how much they are consuming.