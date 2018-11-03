

As an education measure, the Windsor Overdose Prevention Society is opening a mock overdose prevention site in downtown Windsor Saturday.

Open to the public, the site at 410 Ouellette Ave., will have a fully stocked and staffed to educate the public on the value, safety, and necessity of overdose prevention sites, a news release says.

Open from 1 to 10 p.m., staff will be available to provide harm reduction kits and Naloxone kits to the public as needed.

There will also be outreach material with information about the ongoing opioid crisis in Canada and how to address it.

“We welcome the media, Windsor police service, community leaders, and the public to come out and visit the site to help remove the stigma around harm reduction sites and to learn how they work,” says Starr Meloche, a spokesperson with the Windsor Overdose Prevention Society.