

CTV Windsor





There are renewed calls for a safe consumption site after four suspected drug overdose deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor detectives are investigating four suspected drug overdoses in a 24-hour period over the weekend and say it is a reminder of how dangerous illicit drugs can be.

From early Saturday into the early morning hours of Sunday, officers attended a number of medical emergencies, including four incidents where persons were found deceased.

Previously, five deaths were reported, but police say as a result of timely and effective medical intervention, one subject survived a potential drug overdose.

Officers from the Major Crimes Branch are investigating each unique case. Police say it is standard procedure for a police service to investigate a sudden death to determine if there is any criminality to the incident.

Police say it is far too early for investigators to confirm a reason or cause of death. There is a possibility that each case involved the use of illicit drugs while the subject was in a private place.

Police say the effect of the opioid crisis has been felt across the country and there is no single clear and concise answer or solution to such complex issues.

Police say they firmly believes that it requires a coordinated approach with many community partners, working together in real-time, and they continue to work with partner agencies to help keep the communities safe.

Brandon Bailey with the Windsor Overdose Prevention Society believes a safe consumption site is needed immediately.

“If we were able to be a fully functioning site and not just a mock site then we could've saved at least one of those lives so, it's definitely ... definitely a bit defeating,” says Brandon Bailey.

Chair of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Gary McNamara, is in favour of bringing one to the region, but the province has capped the number allowed across Ontario at 21.

“By establishing these sites, it's not just about giving a safe haven for the underground movement of drugs and so forth,” says McNamara. “What it is giving these individuals is an opportunity to get out of that cycle.”

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has a link on their website for available information and assistance if you or someone you know is in need of addiction support and treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.