

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





Public tours to one of Windsor's most unique parks are on hold right now due to high water levels. That's because this park sits in the mouth of the Detroit River.

According to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, some parts of the trails on Peche Island are currently nearly half a foot underwater. Dilkens says public boat tours to and from the park will remain closed until the water has receded.

In recent years, the city invested in a pontoon boat that has been very popular among residents looking to visit the secluded island.

Council also set aside 2.5-million dollars for flood and erosion protection on the island this year -- some of those measures – including break walls – are not yet in place as the city coordinates the work with ERCA.

"It's a place worth saving, and that's why city council put $2.5 million on the table this year, a million dollars last year, we want people to be able to experience it, be able to enjoy it,” says Dilkens.

The island is technically still open to the public and washrooms, the dock and pavilion are usable.

Mayor Dilkens says it’s a shame the city has to put the public tours on hold because they’ve been very popular. But Dilkens says the decision is based on protecting the 90-acre island in the long-term.

“Right now, they can't because the water levels are so high, but as soon as the water levels go down, we'll get the boat back in the water and make sure the people can get to their island," Dilkens says.