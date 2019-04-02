

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





City of Windsor homeowners will see a modest tax increase of 1.85 per cent in 2019, down from the proposed 3.3 per cent increase. The tax represents about $50 extra for the average home valued at $150,000.

But the bigger increase will be seen on residential water bills.

Council approved a 15 per cent increase in the residential sewer surcharge, from $2.48 per cubic metre to $2.90. The commercial sewer surcharge will shoot up by 30 per cent, from .85 cents to $1.20 per cubic metre. The increase is estimated to cost the average homeowner an additional $8.54 per month, which equates to just over $100 extra each year.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the additional charges will generate approximately $10 million each year that will go directly to funding sewer-related projects, such as the implementation of the city’s sewer master plan.

“It’s not a minor increase to the sewer surcharge, I recognize that. And again, we all pay the bill, so we’re all impacted by the decision we’re making tonight,” said Dilkens. “But the decision we’re making tonight is a big decision, a very positive decision that will have a meaningful, substantial impact on the future of our sewer system.”

Members of council unanimously approved the surcharge.

Council also figured out how it would spend a windfall of federal gas tax cash. The city will spread roughly $13.3 million across the city on a variety of capital projects, including money for parks, trails, road rehab and minor alley maintenance.

The one-time funding boost will also go toward pool refurbishment, an accessible washroom at Riverside Park and about $1.5 million for long-awaited Central Box improvements.

But the largest share, about $3.25 million will go toward the preservation of the shoreline on Peche Island as well as fixing the historic bridge on the 86-acre plot off the shore of east Windsor.

Mayor Dilkens says it's a city park that could be washed away due to high water levels and erosion, if council doesn't act now.

"Do you want to save the island? Because I believe that's truly where we're at,” Dilkens said to fellow council members. “Do you want to save the island for future generations? We're not talking about paths; we're not talking about sexy infrastructure on the island. We’re talking about preservation of the island itself."

Other highlights from budget night

Prior to deliberations, council heard from nearly 30 delegates, the bulk of which appeared to speak about the need to revitalize the city’s alleyways to enhance the assets. Windsor ended up restoring $850,000 of funding nixed from the budget for minor alley repairs. Coun. Rino Bortolin also managed to divert some future funds budgeted for alley maintenance into an alley lighting fund.

City council also voted to fund $200,000 worth of pedestrian crossovers after it was presented with a list of 10 warranted crossings. An appeal by Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie to have the crossing at Cabana Road and Karen Street added to that list, was denied by council.

The mayor requested council approve a $400,000 placeholder for future economic diversification efforts, which were unspecified on budget night. Dilkens promises a report back to council.

Council narrowly voted to abolish the vacancy rebate program in all business improvement areas. The program provides a tax break for property owners who aren’t currently renting their space, but some councilors argued they purposefully turn away willing renters and those landlords shouldn’t be subsidized by the city.

The city will also endeavor to create a public shore wall policy, after it learned it owns 1.5 km of break wall in Riverside that is not in good shape and could cost millions to restore. Council committed $75,000 to study the issue, but will look to The Essex Region Conservation Authority to recover some funds.

Council approved funding for an additional homelessness outreach worker and also provided one-time funding of $500,000 to offset a potential deficit in the Housing Services’ Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative budget due to increased demand for emergency shelter services.

$321,000 was also set aside over a five-year period to twin 191 garbage cans with recycling silos in city parks.

Council managed to finish the entire budget before midnight Monday, which means Tuesday's budget meeting won't be necessary.