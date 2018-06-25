

CTV Windsor





One of Windsor’s oldest attractions is ready for tour business.

Peche Island has a long and storied history but until now, has been inaccessible to anyone without means of water transportation.

Funding from Windsor city council has paid for a boat and trained staff.

City officials say the island is spruced up and the nature lovers paradise is ready for visits.

Tours begin June 27 and will conclude on Oct. 3.

The boat will operate Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, out of Lakeview Marina at 9200 Riverside Dr. E.

The first shuttle will depart Lakeview Park Marina at 10 a.m. and will continue every hour on the hour until the last departure from the marina at 2 p.m.

Boat rides cost $5. Kids under 2 years old are free.

Mayor Crew Dilkens gave members of the media a tour of the island on Monday.