

CTV Windsor





There’s a call to tighten the rules around the marketing of e-cigarettes, and it is getting unanimous support from the Greater Essex County District School Board.

A motion introduced by trustee Ron LeClair was accepted by the public board on April 16.

LeClair tells CTV Windsor e-cigarettes and vaping accessories are the first thing people see when they walk into convenience stores and gas stations, and he worries what influence that has on younger people.

LeClair is calling for the products to be treated like tobacco and put into a case behind the cash counter.

The board will now send a letter calling for stricter rules to different levels of government.

In January, the Greater Essex County District School Board received a research project that found one in five teenagers in local high schools are vaping.

Vaping in school is still a prohibited activity, and health officials say while vaping is less harmful than smoking, it is still bad for your health and highly addictive.

Chatham-Kent Public Health also issued fines to seven students in January who were found to be using vapour products on school properties.