A Windsor doctor has been acquitted in his sexual assault case.

Dr. Bassam El-Tatari was acquitted on all six counts of sexual assault.

Justice Scott Campbell made the ruling in a Windsor courtroom on Monday, and cheers of relief erupted from El-Tatari’s family and friends.

El-Tatari was charged after six former patients, all women, made allegations about a series of events from 2009 to 2016.

El-Tatari was accused of fondling, hugging and kissing his patients as well as making lewd remarks to them during physical exams.

El-Tatari practiced medicine in Windsor and Tecumseh.

His lawyer, Bob DiPietro, believes this case echoes the “Me Too” movement in where after one person goes public with an allegation, more tend to follow.

DiPietro tells CTV News his client now must face the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario regarding his license, so he can continue to practice.

“I think this should be a wakeup call not so much for the women but for doctors to make sure that anytime you have any type of examination as pertains to physical examinations that you have to have a nurse or someone else present,” says DiPietro. “Otherwise you open yourself up to charges like this."

Some of the complainants in court were visibly upset with Justice Campbell's decision, but declined comment.