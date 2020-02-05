WINDSOR -- A public school board trustee is looking for options for the Windsor Stadium.

Trustee Alan Halberstadt put forward a motion calling for any partnerships to assist in upgrades to Windsor Stadium at the Greater Essex-County District School Board meeting on Tuesday.

The board received a report on the current condition of the facility and what it will cost to restore.

The report stated minimum safety repairs would cost the board $115,000 while full upgrades, including a new track, would come in at just under $7-million.

“We probably require a partner to help us with the costs and operation for Windsor stadium which is gem in the community and unfortunately it’s been run down over the last few years because of some neglect because we don’t have the money or designated the money to keep it up to modern times,” says Halberstadt.

Halberstadt made a notice of motion to be heard at the next board meeting on Feb. 18, inviting any expressions of interest from community partners.