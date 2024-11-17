St. Clair wins and loses on the court against Fanshawe

A pair of games on Saturday afternoon between Windsor and London’s college basketball teams saw each school walking home with a victory and a loss under their belt.

The St. Clair Lancer’s men’s team are the top-rated team in the province and maintained that dominance against Fanshawe in London – using solid defense and shooting throughout the game that earned them a 29-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Jacob Masters (Toronto, ON) led St. Clair with 24 points and made 6 triples to go with 4 assists.

The women’s team fared much differently, with Fanshawe starting strong and leading 21-17 after the first quarter. The tides did turn in the second quarter, with St. Clair leading 37-33 by intermission – however Fanshawe regained control of the court with a final score of 47-36 for Fanshawe.