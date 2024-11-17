Santa arrives in style at Devonshire Mall

Santa Claus made a grand entrance into the holiday season in Windsor on Sunday morning.

Trading in his sleigh and reindeer for a dark red helicopter, Old Saint Nick landed in the Devonshire Mall parking lot.

Santa and Mrs. Claus waltzed the parking lot greeting the hundreds of attendees, regardless of whether they made their way onto the nice list.

For Dylan, a hopeful for the nice list, it was “really good” to see Santa arrive in the city.

“I really want the Sonic X Shadow Generations game,” he exclaimed.

Members of the Windsor Optimist Youth Band played as Santa made his much-anticipated arrival.

Santa arrived in a helicopter at Devonshire Mall, November 17, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

The appearance marks the first of many as Santa will now be available for holiday photos ahead of the holidays.