WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Santa arrives in style at Devonshire Mall

    Share

    Santa Claus made a grand entrance into the holiday season in Windsor on Sunday morning.

    Trading in his sleigh and reindeer for a dark red helicopter, Old Saint Nick landed in the Devonshire Mall parking lot.

    Santa and Mrs. Claus waltzed the parking lot greeting the hundreds of attendees, regardless of whether they made their way onto the nice list.

    For Dylan, a hopeful for the nice list, it was “really good” to see Santa arrive in the city.

    “I really want the Sonic X Shadow Generations game,” he exclaimed.

    Members of the Windsor Optimist Youth Band played as Santa made his much-anticipated arrival.

    Santa arrived in a helicopter at Devonshire Mall, November 17, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

    The appearance marks the first of many as Santa will now be available for holiday photos ahead of the holidays.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News