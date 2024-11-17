WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor-Essex is in for a damp week

    Rain Gauge shows 132 mm of rain in Sparta, Ont. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London) Rain Gauge shows 132 mm of rain in Sparta, Ont. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
    Windsor-Essex is looking ahead to an extremely damp week – although today is expected to remain mainly cloudy, you may want to reconsider scheduling any outdoor plans as we draw nearer to the end of the week.

    Here’s your Windsor-Essex forecast

    Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Clearing before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 5 degrees.

    Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 13 degrees.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13 degrees.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 degrees.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5 degrees.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5 degrees.

