Windsor-Essex is in for a damp week

Windsor-Essex is looking ahead to an extremely damp week – although today is expected to remain mainly cloudy, you may want to reconsider scheduling any outdoor plans as we draw nearer to the end of the week.

Here’s your Windsor-Essex forecast

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Clearing before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 5 degrees.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High 13 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5 degrees.