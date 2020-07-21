WINDSOR, ONT. -- “What do you hope the future of West Windsor will look like?” — a new art project is looking for creative ideas surrounding that question.

The West End Art Project is a community based project aimed at engaging local youth and the community to develop a public art piece that represents the community.

“We launched prior to the pandemic and hoped to work directly with youth groups to create this piece,” said project coordinator Veronica Samek of Life After Fifty. “Now we are seeking the talents of young artists and youth arts organizations online, challenging them creatively, and potentially seeking their talent to complete the final piece or pieces which will be fully funded by this project.”

With funding from the Gordie Howe International Bridge Benefits Plan, the art project aims to “enhance civic pride as understood by diverse communities,” and reflect on the west end’s importance from the people who live and work there.

A news release regarding the project was issued Tuesday seeking participants in a community survey and creative challenge. Through the survey, social media and challenge, those who participate will be asked about their favourite places in the area as well as what type of art they would like to see and art challenge they would be willing to take part in.

“The goal of the community survey is to capture the various narratives and artistic interests of those who represent the West End,” Samek said.

Submissions in the form of stories, digital art and local photos are also being requested through an online form or mail-in to help identify what the project could look like.

In addition to the creative prompt of hopes for the future of West Windsor, participants are asked to consider the changes the Gordie Howe International Bridge will make in terms of the landscape and future of the west end skyline.

Those who participate in either the survey or creative challenge will be entered to wind a free gift card from a local west end business.

“However, the inspiration for the final piece and even the potential artist could be the final result for this call to the community."