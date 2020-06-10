WINDSOR, ONT. -- The agency behind the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced the deployment of $100,000 as part of the multi-billion dollar project’s community benefits plan.

The latest funds will be sharing by nine projects - six in Windsor and three in Detroit.

The funds will support events, programming and infrastructure improvements intended to benefits the communities through investment in community partnerships, safety and connections, economic benefits and aesthetics, according to Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority officials.

This year’s recipients will receive funding in July 2020. The projects include:

Sandwich First Baptist Church: Sandwich Underground Railroad Freedom Museum - $20,000

Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Windsor Essex Central Council: Helping Hands Friendship - $11,000

Centre

Friends of the Court: Spreading Our Roots - $8,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex: Big Neighbourhood – Sandwich - $4,500

Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA): Binational Detroit River Cleanup - $4,100

Les Amis Duff-Baby: Grand Opening Event - Duff-Baby Mansion - $2,400

West Vernor & Springwells Business Improvement District (BID): The Bid Is Open for Business! - $20,000

Bridging Communities, Inc.: Southwest Expanded Seniors Services - $15,000

Ste. Anne de Detroit Catholic Church (Food Pantry): Food Pantry Equipment & Replacement Expansion Program - $15,000

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge project will create jobs and economic opportunities for the Windsor/Detroit region,” says Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Bryce Phillips. “Beyond that, the project team is working closely with our neighbouring community members, involving them in the project and delivering meaningful benefits that will positively impact their quality of life.

“We are listening. We are partnering. We are connecting communities.”

The project’s Local Community Group, which includes stakeholders from both host communities were instrumental in reviewing more than 50 applications and making recommendations to the project team.

Applications for the 2021 funding cycle will likely begin in November 2020, officials say.

Meantime, construction on the essential project has continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, adhering to safety protocols and new procedures that are in according with governmental orders, say project officials.

Design is being finalized and being reviewed by experts and Bridging North America CEO Aaron’s Epstein says the $5.7 billion project is still on track to be complete by the end of 2024.