Proposed condo development has Amherstburg residents on edge

Front road resident Nick Minardi loves the neighbourhood he moved into ten years ago but feels helpless over a proposed development in the area.

“I don't want it but it doesn't look like I can do anything about it,” Minardi of the plan for the Anderdon Tavern.

“A five-storey condominium does not belong in a neighbourhood like ours,” exclaimed Mike Kisch who lives in one of the heritage designated homes in the neighbourhood.

He leads a group of neighbours against the building of a condo complex on the property.

“Some of us almost have the same size lots as they’re proposing to build the condominium development and multiple homes. It doesn't seem right to us,” said neighbour Margo Purdie.

Kisch has heard people say the neighbourhood has the “not in our backyard” mentality and he disagrees.

“None of us are thinking that way,” Kisch said. “We're not opposed to development but it's got to be the right kind of development.”

There is a ravine to the south of the former Anderdon Tavern site that separates the proposed development and an older single family home. Many worry the development could disrupt the established ecological environment.

“We find Eastern Fox snakes all over our properties,” Kisch said. “Those are both endangered both federally and provincially.”

The neighbourhood already has to deal with a four-lane road with speeds of 70km/h which worries Kisch and others.

“To add additional traffic is only going to create more congestion, potential for more accidents, potential for more fatalities,” he said.

Traffic noise pollutes the front of their homes. Residents, who value their privacy, feel the remaining tranquility they have at the back of their homes will be lost.

“We've already put up with Kingsbridge subdivision going in our backyards and now we're going to have people peering into our yards from above,” Purdie said.

A revised report was released Thursday. Mayor Michael Prue says he will look it over before Monday's meeting.

He has ideas about the condo complex and environmental issues.

“I've also asked questions about taking park land in lieu of cash which we can do anytime in order to protect the environmental portions,” Prue said.

He doesn't know what Monday will bring, but feels council has one shot at doing it right.

“To do it right, in my view, is to protect the environment, protect the neighbourhood, to give the developer what he needs to proceed and to try and cut a deal where everyone can walk away and not be happy necessarily but think that it's a reasonable compromise and I'm hoping that happens on Monday night,” Prue said.