Windsor

Pride flag flies over Windsor city hall

A celebratory flag raising at Windsor City Hall on Friday kicked off festivities for the 32nd annual Windsor Pride Festival.

MP for Windsor-Techumseh Irek Kusmierczyk said on social media, “The rain didn’t stop our community from raising the Pride Flag at Windsor City Hall this afternoon! We proudly stand with the [Windsor-Essex] 2SLGBTQ+ community today, tomorrow, and always.”

A variety of festivities are on tap for the 10 day festival, click here to learn more about the celebrations.

