Windsor

    • Car fire leads to impaired charges: OPP

    File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    The Essex County OPP have laid charges following a single vehicle collision and car fire.

    On Sunday morning, just before 2, emergency services were called to County Road 29 at Road 6 West in Kingsville.

    Officers said a vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch and caught on fire. Three occupants of the car were able to escape.

    Two of the three were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Police have charged an 18-year-old Windsor man with operation while impaired and dangerous operation.

    The road was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

