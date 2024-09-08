Car fire leads to impaired charges: OPP

The Essex County OPP have laid charges following a single vehicle collision and car fire.

On Sunday morning, just before 2, emergency services were called to County Road 29 at Road 6 West in Kingsville.

Officers said a vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch and caught on fire. Three occupants of the car were able to escape.

Two of the three were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have charged an 18-year-old Windsor man with operation while impaired and dangerous operation.

The road was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.