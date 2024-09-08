WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fire crews investigating blaze at former Windsor school

    Crews respond to a blaze at the former St. Jules Elementary School in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 8, 2024. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor) Crews respond to a blaze at the former St. Jules Elementary School in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 8, 2024. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.

    Details have not yet been released by officials, but multiple firetrucks, an ambulance and a police cruiser were seen in the area of 1982 Norman Road.

    The site is the former St. Jules Elementary School.

    Details will be released as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    • CKVR alumni reunite

      Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

    • Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet

      A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.

    • Overnight fire at controversial Berczy Park

      Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News