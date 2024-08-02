WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 10-day Pride Fest kicks off the first weekend in August

    Pride Fest home page. (Source: Pride Fest) Pride Fest home page. (Source: Pride Fest)
    Pride Fest is back for the 32nd annual celebration in Windsor-Essex.

    From Aug. 2 to 11, the festival celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with a goal to empower individuals via events, social programs, peer-facilitated groups, and workshops – aiming to facilitate connection and belonging and reduce social isolation.

    Several events are scheduled, beginning with the Pride flag raising on Friday at 1 p.m. at Windsor’s City Hall Square.

    The colors of the flag (highlighted by the rainbow motif) were designed to reflect the multifaceted community of people and an expansive spectrum of human sexuality and gender.

    In addition, the Pride Shabbat dinner takes place Friday evening at the Windsor Jewish community centre.

    Saturday evening is the big dance party at Disco Inferno, and next Tuesday there’s the Pride Art Jam. All of these events and more will take place over the 10-day festival.

    The grand finale is the Pride Parade. It starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

    The parade route begins at Ottawa Street and Argyle Road – concluding at 1250 Langlois Ave., adjacent to Lanspeary Park, where food, beverages, entertainment, and activities will be on hand.

    For more information about the pride fest schedule of events, visit their website.  

