Power being restored in Tecumseh

Essex Powerlines says power has been restored in Tecumseh.

Over 2,000 people in the town were without power Monday morning.

RESTORED: Power has been restored in @TownofTecumseh affecting 2238 customer(s). If you are still without power please visit https://t.co/YheWoMwa1y or call 519-737-6640. Thank you for your patience. — Essex Powerlines (@essexpowerlines) January 8, 2024

Essex Powerlines reports the cause of the outage at various locations throughout Tecumseh as a loss of supply distribution.

Crews were investigating and scouting lines.

Anyone who is still without power can visit https://essexpowerlines.ca/outages/ or call 519-737-6640.