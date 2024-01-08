WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Power being restored in Tecumseh

    Essex Powerlines crews work to restore power in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: Essex Powerlines) Essex Powerlines crews work to restore power in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: Essex Powerlines)

    Essex Powerlines says power has been restored in Tecumseh.

    Over 2,000 people in the town were without power Monday morning.

    Essex Powerlines reports the cause of the outage at various locations throughout Tecumseh as a loss of supply distribution.

    Crews were investigating and scouting lines.

    Anyone who is still without power can visit https://essexpowerlines.ca/outages/ or call 519-737-6640.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados

    Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News