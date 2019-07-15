

CTV Windsor





The historic water levels in the Detroit River have forced the postponement of WindsorEats’ annual gourmet dining experience, Dinner on a Pier.

Owner Adriano Ciotoli met with city officials, and it was recommended to postpone the event, due to the threat of high water levels.

“Experts are indicating that water levels within the Detroit River will continue to rise over the next couple weeks,” says Ciotoli.

Ciotoli also indicates the event is a signature culinary tourism experience for the region and postponing it will also help showcase the waterfront and city at its best.

“Dinner on a Pier is about truly showcasing our waterfront and our city,” says Ciotoli.

The annual event takes place every July, and hosts 120 diners on the pier located alongside the Ambassador Bridge.

The new tentative date has been scheduled for September 12, 2019.

“We want to ensure our guests are safe, and while it is unfortunate that we’ve had to postpone the event, it was necessary,” says Ciotoli.

Individuals who have purchased tickets for the sold out dinner will be given the opportunity to refund their tickets should they be unavailable for the new date.