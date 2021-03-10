WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Wallaceburg drug bust led to the seizure of $1,400 worth of suspected meth and oxycodone pills, knives, stolen items, a large amount of cash and the arrest of four people.

Chatham-Kent police executed a warrant Tuesday morning at a residence on Wallace Street where officers also seized three digital scales, two cell phones, three packs of contraband cigarettes, a stolen Yamaha ATV, and a stolen Honda generator.

Police arrested the following suspects who are facing various charges: