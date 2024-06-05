Police use drone to find suspect hiding in a backyard

A Wallaceburg man has been arrested after a disturbance call in the town.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to Montgomery Drive where they learned a fight between a man and a woman escalated and the man allegedly assaulted the woman with a steel cooking pan.

During the fight, police also said the man knocked furniture over onto the woman, who was lying on the floor, and made comments to physically harm her.

When police arrived, the man fled but officers were able to use a drone to find him hiding in a backyard.

Around 11:17 p.m., the 45-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.