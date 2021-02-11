WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 46-year-old Windsor man is facing assault and threats charges after a seven-hour standoff with police.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Chatham Street East for a report of an assault that occurred in the area on Wednesday around 2:15 p.m.

Police say a man assaulted a person known to him and was inside a residence refusing to come out.

The Emergency Services Unit (ESU) attended the scene and contained the residence.

After a lengthy containment, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the man was subsequently arrested inside the residence.

The man is facing charges of threats x2 and assault. The accused in this matter is not being named to protect the identity of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.