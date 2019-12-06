Windsor police have charged two 18-year-old men after a gun call at a local high school.

Officers responded to Vincent Massey Secondary School at 1800 Liberty St., for a report of a person in possession of a firearm on Thursday at 12:20 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a number of students had reported to school officials that two people in a white Ford Focus had been on school property indicating they were looking for another student. It was reported that they had been seen in possession of firearms.

The two suspects left the school area in the Ford Focus prior to police arrival.

Officers interviewed a number of witnesses. Through investigation, a residence associated to the suspects was identified.

Just before 1 p.m., officers found the involved Ford Focus, parked and unoccupied, at a home in the 1400 block of Helsinki Court.

The residence and immediate area was contained. Officers from the Emergency Services Unit attended to assist with the investigation.

Two men left the home. Police say both matched descriptions obtained from witnesses at the school and they were arrested without incident.

Police say one of the men had two firearms and a quantity of Xanax.

Dave Patel, 18, from Brampton, is charged with 11 firearm-related charges, including pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm with altered serial number, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Simranjot Gill, 18, from Windsor, is charged with two counts of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

There were no reported injuries.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted around an altercation that occurred between students earlier in the week.

Police are commending the students, who quickly reported the dangerous situation to school staff, who in turn did a tremendous job in quickly reporting the matter to police.

Police say the great communication between involved parties assisted in the prompt locating and arrest of the involved offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.