Advertisement
Heavy police presence at downtown Windsor residence
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 8:31PM EST
Windsor police in the 700 block of Chatham Street East on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- There was a heavy police presence downtown Wednesday night, officers say a man was barricaded inside a residence.
Police were on scene in the 700 block of Chatham Street East for several hours.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
The Windsor Police Service Emergency Services Unit was also on scene.
More to come.
RELATED IMAGES