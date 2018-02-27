

Windsor police are looking for a woman who allegedly hit another woman with a vehicle after an altercation.

Officers went to the hospital to speak to the victim on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

The victim told police she went to a business in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. A man and woman exited and the two women were involved in an altercation.

The suspect allegedly entered her vehicle and drove into the victim, resulting in a broken leg.

Investigation also revealed that all three parties were at a business in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ford Boulevard earlier that morning.

Through investigation officers were able to obtain a surveillance picture of the alleged suspect.

The suspect was described as female, white, olive skin, mid 20's, 5'4 - 5'11, 145-160lbs, with long dark hair.

The vehicle is described as a dark SUV, possibly Ford Escape, with blacked out rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.