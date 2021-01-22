Advertisement
Home Instead hiring caregivers in Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Friday, January 22, 2021 5:45PM EST
In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo residents Ken Fishman, 81, left, and Esther Wallach, 82, right, hold hands as they wait in line for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Home Instead is actively hiring in the Windsor-Essex area, and is starting a week-long hiring blitz on Monday.
Home Instead provides in-home care for seniors, including preparing meals, running errands and personal care.
The company says the pandemic has led to many seniors feeling safer and more comfortable in their own homes, and the demand for home care is growing exponentially.
Postings are listed on the Home Instead website.