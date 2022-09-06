Police seek suspect after man stabbed inside Windsor grocery store

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a stabbing at a grocery store on Crawford Avenue.

On Sunday around 7:30 p.m., police received a report that a man was stabbed inside a grocery store located in the 700 block of Crawford Ave.

WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE NEWS RELEASE

Officers say they arrived at the scene within minutes and found a male suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was given first aid at the scene and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned that the victim and suspect knew one another and that the attack is believed to be targeted.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, approximately 50 years old, with dark brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing glasses, a grey jacket with a black collar, black elbow patches and black trim at the waist, red pants, and darker coloured toque. He also wore a fedora-style straw hat that was found near the scene.

Police say this is an active investigation and anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of this the suspect is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If anyone locates the suspect, they are urged not to approach and encouraged to contact 911.