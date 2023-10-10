Police seek man accused of making fraudulent credit card purchases in east Windsor

Windsor

    Windsor police are looking for a man related to a credit card fraud case in east Windsor.

    Police have released a picture and are asking for help identifying the man.

    Officers say the unknown man is wanted for fraudulent purchases at two retailers.

    If you can identify this suspect, contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

