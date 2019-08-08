

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Police in Tecumseh are on the hunt for allegedly stolen go-karts.

Ontario Provincial Police report a black utility trailer with three go-karts, along with equipment and tools, were stolen from the 5000-block of Brendan Lane in Tecumseh on Wednesday at about 2 a.m.

Police report the trailer was found around 9 a.m. on Broadway Street in LaSalle, but had been emptied.

OPP are urging anyone who may be able to help in tracking down the property to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.