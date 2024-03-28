WINDSOR
    • Police searching for federal offender known to frequent Windsor, Chatham-Kent, London and Sarnia

    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.

    Nicholas McCullough is described as Caucasian male, 30 years of age, 6'0”, 187 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his right cheek, left elbow and shoulders. He also has a cross tattoo on his chest.

    He is known to frequent the Windsor, Chatham-Kent, London and Sarnia areas.

    McCullough is serving a six year, seven month and one day sentence for:

    • Aggravated Assault
    • Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession was Unauthorized.
    • Discharge Restricted/Prohibited Firearm with Intent
    • Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order
    • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

    In addition, McCullough is wanted by the Windsor Police Service for:

    • Break and Enter and Commit/Dwelling House
    • Have Face Masked/Disguised
    • Point a Firearm
    • Assault with a Weapon
    • Robbery
    • Use Firearm/Commit Indictable Offence
    • Possess Weapon Dangerous
    • Possess Firearm, Etc. While Prohibited (6 counts)
    • Assault Bodily Harm

    Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

