WINDSOR -- Windsor police are hoping a photo of a suspect vehicle will help in an investigation into gunshots fired in a west end neighbourhood.

On Saturday around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Bloomfield Road at Prince Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a spent shell casing in the 3600 block of Bloomfield Road. The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

The Major Crimes Branch is seeking any information related to two suspect vehicles and any suspects involved.

Police released a picture showing one of the suspect vehicles that was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle is described as a white smaller sized sedan with tinted windows. Investigators believe the car may have damage.

The second suspect vehicle is described as a blue/grey older model Nissan Altima and may also have damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.