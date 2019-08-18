

CTV Windsor





Emergency responders are resuming their search Sunday morning after a report of a swimmer missing in Lake St. Clair off Lakewood Park beach in Tecumseh.

But they say it will likely be a recovery mission.

Crews responded to the report Saturday at 5:45 p.m., but called off the search about 9:30 p.m. due to darkness.

Windsor police, OPP, the RCMP, the U.S.Coast Guard and Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service were involved in the search.

OPP say several occupants of a boat anchored a half kilometre off the shore near Riverside Drive and Manning Road had entered the water to swim. One of the swimmers did not return to the boat.

The search has been conducted on both the water and in the air.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is assisting Sunday.