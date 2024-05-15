Sinkhole causes detours in Sandwich

WINDSOR
    Transit Windsor says a sinkhole is causing detours in Sandwich Town.

    Due to the sinkhole on Peter Street combined with the ongoing construction on Sandwich Street, transit services are unable to use either road.

    As a result, beginning at the start of service on Wednesday until further notice, the following detours will be in effect for the 418 Express route:

    Route 418X Eastbound

    • Regular route on Prince to
    • Right on College
    • Left on Felix
    • 2nd exit in roundabout to Mill
    • Continue on Mill
    • Right on Wyandotte to
    • Regular Route

    Route 418X Westbound

    • Regular route on Wyandotte to
    • Left on Mill
    • 1st exit in roundabout to Felix
    • Continue on Felix
    • Right on College
    • Left on Prince to
    • Regular Route

    Transit Windsor buses are not allowed to board or drop off passengers at bus stops in construction zones.

    Persons may contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519.944.4111, to help with any questions regarding schedule delays, or contact 311 for assistance.

