Sinkhole causes detours in Sandwich

Transit Windsor says a sinkhole is causing detours in Sandwich Town.

Due to the sinkhole on Peter Street combined with the ongoing construction on Sandwich Street, transit services are unable to use either road.

As a result, beginning at the start of service on Wednesday until further notice, the following detours will be in effect for the 418 Express route:

Route 418X Eastbound

Regular route on Prince to

Right on College

Left on Felix

2nd exit in roundabout to Mill

Continue on Mill

Right on Wyandotte to

Regular Route

Route 418X Westbound

Regular route on Wyandotte to

Left on Mill

1st exit in roundabout to Felix

Continue on Felix

Right on College

Left on Prince to

Regular Route

Transit Windsor buses are not allowed to board or drop off passengers at bus stops in construction zones.

Persons may contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519.944.4111, to help with any questions regarding schedule delays, or contact 311 for assistance.