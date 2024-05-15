Partial lane closures on Lauzon Parkway South
A heads up for drivers who use Lauzon Parkway South, as sewer rehabilitation work will lead to partial lane closures on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the City of Windsor, Lauzon Parkway South will have partial lane closures between Quality Way and the E.C. Row Expressway West/Lauzon Parkway South ramps.
The lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The city said the partial lane closures are in place for sewer rehabilitation.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
An imbalance of two healthy fats affects your early death risk, study finds
Eating enough healthy fats is great for brain and heart health, but new research has possibly provided even more evidence for adding them, particularly omega-3s, to your diet.
Sun shoots out biggest solar flare in almost 2 decades, but Earth should be out of the way this time
The sun produced its biggest flare in nearly two decades Tuesday, just days after severe solar storms pummelled Earth and created dazzling northern lights in unaccustomed places.
Growing wildfires across Western Canada are forcing thousands from their homes
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
'Inappropriate' behaviour shuts down Dublin to New York City portal
Less than a week after two public sculptures featuring a livestream between Dublin, Ireland, and New York City debuted, 'inappropriate behaviour' in real-time interactions between people in the two cities has prompted a temporary shutdown.
DEVELOPING Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers
A massive manhunt was underway in France on Wednesday for an armed gang that killed two prison officers and seriously injured three others to spring an inmate they were escorting.
Federal Tory Leader Poilievre targets illicit drugs in B.C. hospitals
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Life in limbo: Wildfire evacuees struggle through nail-biting wait
More than 2,000 people forced to pack up and leave Fort Nelson, B.C., are trying to adjust to life as evacuees, and the constant concern about what is happening back home.
Kitchener
‘It was getting pretty hairy out’: Barn roof torn off during storm in Wellington County
A farmer in Wellington County is cleaning up after the roof of his chicken and turkey barn was torn off in a storm Monday night.
Cambridge man arrested for hate-motivated attack on bus: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man after what they say was a hate-motivated attack on a Grand River Transit Bus.
London
Free parking returning to core businesses districts - one hour, limited locations
London will once again offer free parking in its core business districts after council overturned a recent committee recommendation to keep it at full price.
London still has chance at reimbursement for asylum claimant costs despite missing deadline
Local leaders are expressing optimism about recouping some of the costs incurred by local shelters housing an influx of asylum claimants.
Barrie
Book Barrie's summer recreation programs for kids' summer vacation
Barrie's summer rec programs open for booking Tuesday.
Missing 14-year-old boy sought
14-year-old boy missing since Tuesday from South Grey Peninsula.
Here's how the County of Simcoe proposes pushing residents to participate in organics program
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury councillors pull back CAO's powers
Sudbury city council voted to pull back the chief administrative officer's powers on Tuesday, citing a lack of transparency.
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
Sault Ste. Marie
Sault city council approves $505K to help save YMCA
Sault Ste. Marie city council has agreed to contribute $505,000 toward a plan to save the city’s YMCA.
Three people arrested in Wiikwemikoong
Few details have been made available, but there is an increased police presence in the First Nation of Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday afternoon.
Elliot Lake man wins $100K in lottery
An Elliot Lake man is one of northern Ontario's latest lottery winners after winning $100,000 playing the Encore.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa looking at spending up to $5.4M to put bike lanes on bridge over 417
The City of Ottawa is looking at spending up to $5.4 million to put bike lanes on a bridge over Highway 417 when it comes up for replacement in the next few years.
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans dies after 5-year cancer battle
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans died on Tuesday, according to a statement by Coun. Jessica Bradley.
Ottawa to enjoy a stretch of 20 C weather heading into the long weekend
Ottawa is set to enjoy a stretch of 20 C days heading into the Victoria Day long weekend, but it will be mostly cloudy over the next four days.
Toronto
Impaired drivers in Ontario could soon face stiffer penalties
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
Ontario to change how it compensates injured migrant workers
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
Montreal
Major breakthrough in Longueuil bike path murder
There has been a major breakthrough in a decade-old murder case, according to Longueuil police.
Man dead after shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Montreal event marking Israel's national day overshadowed by regional war
Every year, thousands of Jewish Montrealers gather at Place du Canada to celebrate Israel's national day, but this year there was no march and a lot more security.
Winnipeg
Court orders admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to undergo clinical assessment by psychiatrist
A psychiatrist will conduct a clinical assessment of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed four women.
'I'm just stressed': Birchwood Terrace residents trying to figure out what's next after evacuation order last week
Tenants from Birchwood Terrace are in limbo as many of them are in temporary accommodations and not sure when they'll be allowed back in the building to pick up the rest of their lives.
Kinew visits northern Manitoba to tour areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew went up north Tuesday to get a close-up look at the wildfire burning near Flin Flon and The Pas.
Edmonton
'Most of the city is evacuating': Gridlock on Alberta highway after evacuation order in Fort McMurray
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Bouchard scores late to lift Oilers over Canucks, tie series
After a final frame that saw the visiting Vancouver Canucks claw their way back and tie the game late, a point shot by Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard with 38 seconds left (until what seemed like certain overtime) iced the 3-2 victory for Edmonton to knot the series.
Alberta announces the 4 health agencies that will replace AHS later this year
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
Calgary
Calgary city council passes blanket rezoning after marathon meeting
More than three weeks after a public hearing on blanket rezoning first started at Calgary's city hall, councillors narrowly voted in favour of moving forward with the change to allow for more density in residential areas.
Calgary students return to school following daytime stabbing
Students at John G. Diefenbaker Highschool and St. Helena School returned to classes Tuesday morning after a teenage boy was stabbed in a field after classes were out on Monday.
Regina
Sask. police seize 1.5M pieces of evidence, lay 60 more charges in child exploitation case
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
Sask. NDP questions reliance on travel nurses as private company video sparks controversy
A promotional video by a private nursing company has been making the rounds on social media. The provincial NDP is criticizing what they call the government’s reliance on out-of-province travel nurses.
Vancouver
Oilers beat Canucks 3-2, tie series
The Vancouver Canucks lost their first post-season away game on Tuesday when the Edmonton Oilers scored in the final minute of Game 4 Tuesday.
'Not my job to crunch numbers,' Vancouver mayor says as expert questions FIFA's economic benefit
With two years to go until FIFA World Cup 2026 matches kickoff at BC Place, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim spoke to the Surrey Board of Trade about his anticipation of regional economic benefits from hosting the world’s largest sporting event.
B.C. musician's song catches attention of Canucks
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
Vancouver Island
New LEED-certified control tower being constructed at Victoria airport
The shovels have hit the ground on the construction of a new LEED-certified navigation tower at Victoria International Airport.
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
Atlantic
'Sudden death' draws large police presence to Middle Sackville, N.S., neighbourhood
A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
New Brunswick teen charged with second-degree murder following death of 34-year-old man
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
About 1,000 wildfires confirmed so far this year: Here's a quick look at the situation in Canada
Nearly 1,000 wildfires have burned across Canada so far this year. Here's an overview of the situation in Canada.
N.L.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.