WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Partial lane closures on Lauzon Parkway South

    Satellite imagery shows the area of Lauzon Parkway South, Quality Way and the E.C. Row Expressway. (Source: Google Maps) Satellite imagery shows the area of Lauzon Parkway South, Quality Way and the E.C. Row Expressway. (Source: Google Maps)
    A heads up for drivers who use Lauzon Parkway South, as sewer rehabilitation work will lead to partial lane closures on Wednesday.

    According to a news release from the City of Windsor, Lauzon Parkway South will have partial lane closures between Quality Way and the E.C. Row Expressway West/Lauzon Parkway South ramps.

    The lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The city said the partial lane closures are in place for sewer rehabilitation.  

