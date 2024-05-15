Partial lane closures on Lauzon Parkway South

A heads up for drivers who use Lauzon Parkway South, as sewer rehabilitation work will lead to partial lane closures on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the City of Windsor, Lauzon Parkway South will have partial lane closures between Quality Way and the E.C. Row Expressway West/Lauzon Parkway South ramps.

The lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The city said the partial lane closures are in place for sewer rehabilitation.