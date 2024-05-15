Avoid keeping original copies of ownership and insurance documents in vehicle: police

WINDSOR
    The Windsor police auto theft unit is asking the public to avoid keeping the original copies of ownership and insurance documents in their vehicles.

    Police say there has recently been an increase of reports in thefts from motor vehicles, particularly involving the theft of ownership and insurance documents.

    An electronic version of your insurance certificate provided via cell phone is also valid.

    Instead, police recommend making photocopies to keep in your car. This way, only you will have access to the original documents, ensuring their safety.

    For more information on auto theft prevention email our members at autotheft@windsorpolice.ca.

