A police investigation is underway in Belle River after witnesses tell CTV News a woman was struck by an SUV.

Police arrived to the 300 block of Harvest Lane around noon on Saturday following the incident.

One resident says she was startled while washing her car when her neighbour began shouting for her husband.

"‘Mac, Mac, Mac!’ which she does often but, I got concerned so I turned around. I noticed the car going down the driveway — she was on the outside of the door holding onto it," said Cindy Diemer.

The OPP Accident Reconstruction Unit held the scene this afternoon to investigate.

Diemer says she rushed to help, but was too late.

She called 911.

"It wasn't a pretty sight,” said Diemer. “She was screaming, ‘Get this thing off of me, get this off of me!’”

Diemer and her husband, Frank, have lived across the street from the victim for seven years and believe the incident was an accident.

“All I saw was Nancy pinned under the vehicle. It looked like her leg was out 90 degrees,” he said.

OPP report a woman was struck in the driveway of a residence before being rushed to hospital in serious condition. Her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police also report a man was transported to hospital for the treatment of an unknown medical event.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.