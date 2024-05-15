WINDSOR
    • Arrest warrant issued for break-in suspect caught on camera

    Police say a man was caught on a security camera breaking into a downtown home and stealing several items in Windsor, Ont., on May 1, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Police say a man was caught on a security camera breaking into a downtown home and stealing several items in Windsor, Ont., on May 1, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted after a home break-in was caught on a security camera.

    Ronald Vandeven, 31, is wanted for break-and-enter.

    Vandeven is described as a white man, approximately 5’10”, 161 pounds with a full beard, medium build, and brown hair.

    Anyone with information on Vandeven’s whereabouts is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

