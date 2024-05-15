Arrest warrant issued for break-in suspect caught on camera

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted after a home break-in was caught on a security camera.

Ronald Vandeven, 31, is wanted for break-and-enter.

Vandeven is described as a white man, approximately 5’10”, 161 pounds with a full beard, medium build, and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Vandeven’s whereabouts is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.