Diving Canada returns to Windsor this weekend and beyond

There is a buzz happening at the Aquatic Centre.

“I'm just so excited to be able to compete in front of my friends and my family and in my hometown,” said Maisy Woloszyn, who is Windsor's lone participant at the Canadian Diving Trials being held this weekend in downtown Windsor.

The 16 year old is the first from the Windsor Diving Club to take a shot at qualifying for the Olympic Games.

“There's so many people here that I look up to and to be able to compete right beside them I think it's going to be a great experience for like my future in diving and it's going to really build me up as a diver,” she said.

Woloszyn is an OG with the diving club starting off at summer camp when she was 8 years old.

She is the first to knock on the door under the guidance of club president Ioana Marinescu.

“We do have some little kids who are very excited and they have big dreams and seems like nothing will stop them, so I think Maisy will be a good motivation for them,” Marinescu said.

Woloszyn will be one of up to 50 Canadian divers trying to make a splash-less entry onto the Canadian team. She'll dive in front of about 700 people Friday morning at 10 a.m.

This is the second time Windsor played host to an Olympic trial.

The first time was in 2008 when the University of Windsor welcomed the track and field trials to town.

Diving qualifiers will run all weekend at the aquatic centre.

Mayor Drew Dilkens also announced Diving Canada is bringing the Canada Cup to Windsor in 2025 and 2026. The competition is over 50 years old and attracts divers, coaches, judges, and officials from up to 20 countries.

“It's quite the footprint we have for a one-week period while we bring the event here to the City of Windsor,” said Penny Joyce, Chief Operating Officer.

Dates have not been finalized, but the event will feature all eight Olympic events on the 3-metre springboard and 10-metre platform, synchro diving and platform synchro.

When the top divers in the country are gone, Diving Canada plans to leave behind a legacy by investing in diving equipment for the Windsor Diving Club.

“There’s a really solid diving community here now and a great facility where the staff are amazing to work with,“ Joyce said.