

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released the name of an officer who has been charged with impaired driving and assault.

Police were called to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East for a report of an assault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The involved off-duty officer had been released on a promise to appear.

That document has since been processed with the courts.

Const. Ken Burt is charged with impaired driving, exceeding the legal limit of blood/alcohol concentration, and four counts of assault.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.