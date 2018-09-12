

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Richard Zoldi, 40, was sentenced to nine months "because he's already been in jail for 12.5 years," says Crown attorney George Spartinos.

Zoldi was convicted of murder in the death in Troy Hutchinson, but it was overturned on appeal so instead of a retrial, Zoldi pleaded guilty.

Hutchinson, a cook at a local restaurant, was fatally shot during an alleged drug deal in east Windsor in 2006.

A co-accused, Shane Huard, was found guilty of first degree murder in a separate trial.

Zoldi successfully argued there were errors in the judge’s instructions to the jurors before they deliberated.

A mistrial was declared during Zoldi's first trial in 2009 after an allegation of jury tampering. The judge learned police conducted backgrounds checks on the many of the potential jurors.

Only the Crown is allowed to request a record check and the information wasn't shared with the defence.