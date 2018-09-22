Police officer charged after altercation on roadway
A Windsor police officer has been charged with impaired driving and four counts of assault.
Police were called to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East for a report of an assault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the incident involved a group of drivers that had been travelling along the roadway there. They say the vehicles then stopped, the occupants left their cars, and an altercation ensued.
During the altercation a number of people were reported to have been assaulted.
It was determined a driver at the scene was an off-duty Windsor officer.
The off-duty officer was arrested at the scene without incident.
He is facing charges of:
Impaired Driving
Exceed Legal Limit of Blood/Alcohol Concentration
Assault X4
The officer is a constable with 20 years on the job.
He has been suspended and and released from custody with a promise to appear in court.