

CTV Windsor





A Windsor police officer has been charged with impaired driving and four counts of assault.

Police were called to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East for a report of an assault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the incident involved a group of drivers that had been travelling along the roadway there. They say the vehicles then stopped, the occupants left their cars, and an altercation ensued.

During the altercation a number of people were reported to have been assaulted.

It was determined a driver at the scene was an off-duty Windsor officer.

The off-duty officer was arrested at the scene without incident.

He is facing charges of:

Impaired Driving

Exceed Legal Limit of Blood/Alcohol Concentration

Assault X4

The officer is a constable with 20 years on the job.

He has been suspended and and released from custody with a promise to appear in court.