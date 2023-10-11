Police on scene of stand-off at east Windsor home

Windsor police are on scene of a stand-off at a home in an east Windsor neighbourhood where a man has barricaded himself inside.

Police arrived to the area of Francois Road and Metcalfe Street around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man inside the home with a weapon.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as police try to apprehend the man.

Police believe it is just the one man inside.

There is no official word on what started the stand-off or what charges may be laid.

Officers have closed Metcalfe St. between Bernard Road and Ellrose Avenue as the situation is underway.

Police continue to ask residents to avoid the area in the interest of public safety until further notice.

-- With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum